Carthage, TX-based Panola County Processing LLC on Monday recalled about 59 pounds of smoked sausage products because of a processing deviation that may have led to under-processing of products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The pork smoked sausage links and venison and pork sausage links items were produced on Jan. 29. FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

To view photos of product labels for the implicated products, please click here. The following products are subject to the recall:

1.3-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing four pieces of “PANOLA COUNTY PROCESSING, LLC Pork Smoked Sausage PC” with packaging dates of Jan. 30, 2019 and Jan. 31, 2019.

1.3-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing four pieces of “PANOLA COUNTY PROCESSING, LLC Pork Hot Smoked Sausage PC” with packaging date of Jan. 31, 2019.

1.3-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing four pieces of “PANOLA COUNTY PROCESSING, LLC Venison & Pork Smoked Sausage PC” with packaging date of Jan. 31, 2019.

1.3-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing four pieces of “PANOLA COUNTY PROCESSING, LLC Venison & Pork Hot Smoked Sausage PC” with packaging date of Jan. 31, 2019.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 48219” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed to a Texas retailer.

The problem was discovered by FSIS personnel while performing verification activities at the establishment on Feb.8.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website.