Stino Da Napoli in Rocky River, OH, Wednesday recalled about 11,300 pounds of various meat products that were produced, packed and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The ready-to-eat meat products and meat sauce items were produced from Nov. 30, 2017, through Dec. 20, 2018. The recall notice did not include any information about best-by or sell-by dates on the product.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the FSIS notice.

Consumers can use the following label information to determine whether they have the recalled products in their homes:

Click on image to view labels for all of the recalled products. 24-oz (1.5-lbs.) jarred pasta sauce containing “Stino Da Napoli Gourmet Meat Sauce Bolognese” with lot code 181284000013.

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) jarred pasta sauce containing “Stino Da Napoli Gourmet Pasta Sauce with Bacon Fumo Del Vesuvio” with lot code 181284000303.

1.3-lb. packages containing “Stino’s GOURMET ITALIAN FOODS MEATBALLS” with lot code 181284000167.

1.2-lb. packages containing “Stino’s GOURMET ITALIAN FOODS MEAT LASAGNA” with lot code 181284000150.

The sauce products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 45779” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The meatball and lasagna products do not include the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail stores in Ohio.

The problem was discovered on Jan. 15, 2019, when an FSIS investigator visited a farmer’s market in Solon, OH, and found products made by Stino Da Napoli being offered for sale.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)