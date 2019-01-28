During the weekend, Whole Foods Market announced an eight-state recall of various prepared foods that contain baby spinach because of potential contamination with Salmonella. Whole Foods acted in response to an earlier recall of baby spinach and mesclun by Satur Farms of Cutchogue, NY.
The Satur Farms initiated its recall Jan. 23 following routine sampling by the Florida Department of Agriculture and New York State Department of Agriculture and markets. As of last night, it was not known if Satur Farms had supplied the implicated baby spinach and mesclun to other companies.
The affected Whole Foods products, including salads, pizza, sandwiches and wraps listed below, were sold at stores in Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. No illnesses had been reported as of the posting of the recall.
Affected products are labeled with a Whole Foods Market scale label and can be identified by additional information in the chart below. Additionally, consumers who purchased items containing baby spinach from the salad bars or hot bars at Whole Foods Market locations in the affected states should discard items purchased through Jan. 23.
The recalled Satur Farms products were distributed in plastic clamshell containers with Satur Farms brand name in retail stores in New York and Florida.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Others infected with Salmonella often experience diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.
Products subject to the recall:
|Product
|Product Code (begins with)
|Sell by Date
|Affected States
|Chicken Florentine Panini
|0265249
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Golden Beet & Tangerine Salad
|0276651
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Locavore Cheese Steak Wrap
|0288833
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Mediterranean Stuffed Salmon
|0276640
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Quinoa with Dark Leafy Greens
|0276652
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Roasted Vegetables Panini
|0286668
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Salad Spring Berry Power
|0261702
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Smoked Turkey with Apple & Cheddar Sandwich
|0289436
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Spinach and Vegetable Quinoa Salad
|0287410
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Spinach Ravioli Salad with Lemon, Tomato, and Parmesan CC
|0262216
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Strawberry Balsamic Quinoa CC
|0226215
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Tofu Shawarma Wrap
|0225938
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich (Turkado Sandwich)
|0268506
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Turkey with Spinach & Feta Sandwich
|0278131
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Vegan Spinach Almond Ricotta Pizza
|0289927
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Chicken Cordon Blue Panini
|0236489
|1/24/2019
|CT, NJ, NY
|New England Cranberry Turkey Sandwich
|0236543
|1/24/2019
|CT, NJ, NY
|Paleo Mediterranean Tuna Salad
|0278786
|1/27/2019
|CT, NJ, NY
|Spinach, Sauteed with Garlic CC
|0262208
|1/27/2019
|CT, NJ, NY
|Avocado Dragon Ball Bowl
|0239999
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Bistro Pasta Salad
|0270265
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Breakfast Sandwich Platter
|0289062
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Chicken Enchiladas Dinner
|0268015
|1/28/2019
|FL
|Cilantro & Lime Chicken Burrito
|0270878
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Coconut Kiwi Butter Bowl
|0251413
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Egg White & Spinach Breakfast
|0276983
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Egg White Burrito
|0276829
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Eggplant Rolantini
|0270871
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Focaccia Vegetable Pesto Sandwich
|0260646
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Goat Cheese Salad With Mandarin Orange & Candied Cashews
|0272681
|1/27/2019
|FL
|I Yam What I Yam Bowl
|0251986
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Large Brasserie Cheese Goat Salad
|0272680
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Large Goat Cheese Green Salad
|0289143
|1/28/2019
|FL
|Large Spinach & Mushroom Salad
|0272061
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Maple Glazed Acorn Squash
|0284071
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & Sun Dried Cranberries
|0272093
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & SunDried Cranberries
|0272788
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Mustard Crusted Salmon
|0271328
|1/28/2019
|FL
|My Big Fat Greek Pizza
|0270663
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Orange Lentil Vegetable Egg Bowl
|0251625
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Pizza Il Mediterraneo
|0229250
|1/24/2019
|FL
|Salad Golden Beets Tangerine
|0271078
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Sandwich Baguette Chicken Saltimbocca
|0237929
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Sandwich Baguette Turkey Brie
|0237933
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Sandwich Ham Olive Sliced
|0236398
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Serbian Ajvar Vegetable Club
|0220041
|1/28/2019
|FL
|Small Spinach & Mushroom Salad
|0272793
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Smoked Mozzarella Pasta
|0225081
|1/28/2019
|FL
|Spinach Artichoke Bleus Pizza
|0271388
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Spinach Gorgonzola Salad
|0267982
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Spinach Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad
|0260136
|1/28/2019
|FL
|Spinach Walnut Bleus Pizza
|0271331
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Vegetable Pesto Focaccia
|0244952
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Vegetable Pesto Focaccia Sandwich
|0244953
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Watermelon Garbanzo Vegetable Bowl
|0251968
|1/27/2019
|FL
