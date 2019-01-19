Following consumer complaints, Johnsonville LLC, in Sheboygan Falls, WI, Friday recalled about 48,300 pounds of raw ground pork patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically black rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The raw ground frozen pork patties were produced and packaged on Sept. 27, 2018, Oct. 17, 2018, and Oct. 18, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 7/24/2019” on the label.

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/13/2019” on the label.

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/14/2019” represented on the label.

The recalled grillers bear the establishment number “34225” printed on the carton end under the “Best Flavor By” date. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The black rubber was discovered by customers who complained to the company. Johnsonville informed FSIS about the problem on Jan. 17.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

