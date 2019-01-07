Over the weekend, Shamrock Farms of Phoenix recalled Shamrock Farms 2 percent Reduced Fat Vanilla Half Gallon Milk with Best Before Date 3/16/2019. The recall comes after a product retain of the milk with a Use By 03/16/19 Time Stamp 08:18-11:13 04-05 #1, tested positive for an undeclared tree nut (almond) allergen.

People with tree nut allergies could be affected, with allergic reactions that can range from a mild rash to severe breathing difficulties. While there have been no reports of illness as the result of consuming this product, this recall is a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of consumers. For more information on allergens, please visit the Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network at www.foodallergy.org .

The undeclared allergen is due to cross-contact with an almond-contained product in the production facility, and was discovered in retained samples during testing.

The product was shipped to retail and distributor customers throughout Arizona.

Product Name UPC Code Best Before Date Lot Code Shamrock Farms 2%

Reduced Fat Vanilla

Half Gallon Milk 0-28300-01228-8 Best Before Date of March 16, 2019 Use By 03/16/19

Time Stamp 08:1811:13

04-05 #1

Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it. The product should be disposed of immediately or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Shamrock Farms has already notified its retail customers who were shipped the affected product. Shamrock Farms is keeping the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed of its voluntary recall process to ensure that consumers are properly alerted.

Shamrock Farms, founded in 1922 in Tucson, AZ, has a cow herd of more than 10,000 cows.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)