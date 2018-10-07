Coca-Cola Deutschland has recalled certain bottles of one of its ready-to-drink iced tea brands due to a product quality issue.

Fuze Tea Pfirsich in a 1 liter PET plastic bottle with expiry dates Aug. 28 and 29, 2019 is affected. The peach-flavored tea can be exchanged or refunded at the place of purchase.

The company said its own controls showed that some bottles do not meet quality standards. It added although no health risk is expected, further delivery of the product was stopped.

Coca-Cola Deutschland told Food Safety News that “foreign matter” in the product prompted the recall.

A spokeswoman said: “Product quality and the well-being of our consumers is our highest priority. Incidents like the one in question are very rare. The distribution of the affected products was limited and if an affected product is consumed, we have no indication of any health risk.”

The recall warning covers only Germany but was also reported on by the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES). Other flavors or packs of the Fuze Tea brand are not affected.

“We received the information from our toll filler in Germany. The learnings from the root cause analysis will be applied, therefore we plan to continue to work with the toll filler,” added the spokeswoman.

The Coca-Cola Company only launched Fuze Tea in Europe this year. It was previously available in 52 countries worldwide including the United States and was brought to 37 additional countries across Europe from 2018.

When asked about the potential impact of the recall, Coca-Cola Deutschland said it does not disclose sales figures for its products in general.

