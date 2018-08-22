Kent, WA-based Taylor Farms Northwest LLC is recalling 62 pounds of ready-to-eat meatloaf because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The products contain fish and milk, which are both known allergens and are not declared on the product label as required by law.

The meatloaf was produced on Aug. 19. There is concern that consumers may have the recalled meatloaf in their homes because it has a sell-by date of Aug. 25. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to the recall notice.

People can determine whether they have the recalled meatloaf by looking for the following label and packaging information:

16-ounce clear containers with “Homestyle Meatloaf” with a date code of “Sell By: 8/25/2018” on the front packaging label.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 34834” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. Taylor Farms Northwest shipped the meatloaf to retail locations in Oregon and Washington.

The mistake was discovered on Aug. 20 when a Taylor Farms Northwest employee conducted an inventory check and discovered the mislabeling of the Turkey Meatloaf with Kale as Homestyle Meatloaf, which is a beef product. The establishment then notified FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the meatloaf. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

