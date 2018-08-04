HP Hood LLC is voluntarily recalling almost 150,000 cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because it may contain dairy milk. There has been one report of an allergic reaction, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The person who had the allergic reaction did not require hospitalization. Dairy milk is a known allergen, which federal law requires to be declared on food and beverage labels.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. The product is safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity,” the recall notice said.

The company has recalled 145,254 half-gallon cartons of the almond milk. It shipped the product to retailers and wholesalers in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Refrigerated ‘Vanilla Almond Breeze’ almond milk with a use-by date of Sept. 2 is the only product subject to this recalled. Consumers should look for the stamped information printed below to identify the affected product:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

The products subject to recall bear a Universal Product Code (UPC barcode) of “41570 05621” on the side panel of the carton, next to the nutrition facts.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

According to the FSIS, consumers who purchased the product can return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange. For more information, Blue Diamond can be contacted at 1-800-400-1522.

