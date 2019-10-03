Lipari Foods has recalled Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad, Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad, Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, and Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant, all for potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, MI, to foodservice operators and retail stores throughout Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The recalled products can be identified by:

Brand Product Lipari # Pack / Size Best By Date UPC Lipari Old Tyme Salad Chicken 272196 2 / 5 lbs. 10/2/2019 & 10/22/2019 081466701410 Lipari Old Tyme Salad Chicken Cranberry & Almonds 656742 2 / 5 lbs. 10/01/2019 & 10/15/2019 & 10/22/2019 081466703193 Premo Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat 915530 4 / 5 oz. 09/19/2019 & 09/20/2019 & 09/21/2019 &

09/22/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 09/27/2019 & 09/28/2019 & 10/13/2019 & 10/16/2019 & 10/17/2019 & 10/18/2019 612510002032 Premo *U* Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat 207715 1 / 5 oz. 09/22/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 10/16/2019 612510002032 Fresh Grab Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat 253377 56 / 5 oz. 09/19/2019 & 09/21/2019 & 09/26/2019 &

10/17/2019 612510002032 Premo Signature Chicken Salad Cranberry Almond on

Croissant 915628 4 / 5 oz. 09/26/2019 & 09/29/2019 & 10/01/2019 &

10/3/2019 & 10/6/2019 612510090954

Lipari Foods learned about the contamination from The Suter Company whose poultry supplier Tip Top Poultry has issued a recall of an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat (RTE) poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Some dates of both Bulk Chicken Salad and Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad are being recalled at this time. Both recalled items were used by JLM Manufacturing to produce select dates of Wedge and Signature sandwiches, which are also being recalled at this time. No illnesses have yet been reported to date in relation to these products or recall.

Lipari Foods began shipping this product on Aug. 25.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call the company at 800-729-3354.