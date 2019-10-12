YOUBITE, LLC in Camarillo, CA has recalled approximately 7,197 pounds of raw and ready-to-eat, pork sausage and turkey sausage products that contain either natural sheep or natural pork casings that were not declared on the product label, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The raw and fully cooked, ready-to-eat, pork sausage, and turkey sausage items were produced on various dates from Oct. 9, 2018, to Oct. 9, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

0.8-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing fully cooked, ready-to-eat, “YOUBITE Rheinlaender Fully cooked and smoked pork links” with lot numbers that end in “100918” through “100919”.

0.8-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing raw “YOUBITE Irish Bratwurst” sausages with lot numbers that end in “100918” through “100919”.

0.75-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing raw “YOUBITE German Lollipop Bratwurst” sausages with lot numbers that end in “100918” through “100919”.

1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing fully cooked, ready-to-eat, “YOUBITE Turkey Knacks Wieners” with lot numbers that end in “100918” through “100919”.

1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing fully cooked, ready-to-eat “YOUBITE Nurnberg’s Turkey Brats” with lot numbers that end in “100918” through “100919”.

1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing fully cooked, ready-to-eat, “YOUBITE Grillwurst Turkey Brats” with lot numbers that end in “100918” through “100919”.

1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing fully cooked, ready-to-eat, “YOUBITE Spicy Grillwurst Turkey Bratwurst” with lot numbers that end in “100918” through “100919”.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “M-45475” or “P-45475” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold to consumers at farmer’s markets in Southern California.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during routine inspection activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

