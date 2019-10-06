Cornerstone Premium Foods of Syracuse, NY, is recalling certain frozen blackberries because of the potential of being contaminated with norovirus following FDA testing that returned positive results for the pathogen.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall. Impacted retailers have removed these products from store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration and the company continue to investigate the source of the issue.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Cornerstone Premium Foods at 800-333-0949.

This product was sold to various retailers in NY, MA, PA, ME, FL, AL, WI, CT, and WV.

Product UPC Code Lot Number Expiry Date Distribution Dates 16 oz Cornerstone Frozen Blackberries 8 55104 00765 9 GC 1 1092 9 April, 2021 4/2/2019-8/7/2019

