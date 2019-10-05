In an update to a July catfish recall, federal officials are reporting that an additional 22 tons of frozen imported products are now subject to the recall, which involves inspection issues.

“This release is being reissued (Oct. 4) to include additional products, that can be found in the linked spreadsheet, to extend the date range of when products were imported, and to adjust the total poundage of recalled products from 76,025 to 121,151 pounds,” according to the update posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The catfish products were imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar, which are ineligible to export such products to the United States. Premium Foods USA Inc. of Woodside, NY, reported the products were imported on various dates from March 26, 2018, through March 8 this year.

In addition to violating the export eligibility status, the fish was not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, according to FSIS.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

Premium Foods USA shipped the recalled products to retail locations in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. To view product photos and label codes, please click here.

“The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” the recall notice states.

When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact KM Chowdhury, manager at Premium Foods USA Inc. at info@premiumfoods.us.

