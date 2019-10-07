Loblaw Companies Limited has recalled President’s Choice brand Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula from store shelves due to possible Cronobacter spp. contamination. Cronobacter is a newly described bacterial genus that includes opportunistic pathogens formerly known as Enterobacter sakazakii.

According to th4 Canadian Food Inspection Agency, consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

Brand: President’s Choice

Product: Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula

Size: 900 g

UPC Codes: 0 60383 69839 3

EXP 2021 AU 29

Anyone who becomes ill from consuming this product should call their doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Cronobacter may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Although Cronobacter is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases, it can cause serious or fatal infections.

Cronobacter can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

Background

CFIA test results triggered this recall. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that the industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.