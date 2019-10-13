Canada’s Nossack Fine Meats Ltd. is recalling Butcher’s Pride Corned Beef and Pastrami from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
The CFIA says consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and foodservice establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products.  Anyone who received the recalled products and has further transformed or repackaged them should contact CFIA.

Recalled products

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Code(s) on Product
Butcher’s Pride Corned Beef Variable NA BEST BEFORE
2019NO27
Butcher’s Pride Pastrami Variable NA BEST BEFORE
2019NO27
Anyone who has become sick from consuming a recalled product should see a  doctor. Check to see if you have the recalled products in your establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are, particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

CFIA test results triggered the recall.  The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that the industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

No illnesses are associated with the consumption of the recalled products at this time.

