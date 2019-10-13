Canada’s Nossack Fine Meats Ltd. is recalling Butcher’s Pride Corned Beef and Pastrami from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The CFIA says consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and foodservice establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products. Anyone who received the recalled products and has further transformed or repackaged them should contact CFIA.

Recalled products Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Code(s) on Product Butcher’s Pride Corned Beef Variable NA BEST BEFORE

2019NO27 Butcher’s Pride Pastrami Variable NA BEST BEFORE

2019NO27

Anyone who has become sick from consuming a recalled product should see a doctor. Check to see if you have the recalled products in your establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are, particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.