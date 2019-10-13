Recalled products
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|UPC
|Code(s) on Product
|Butcher’s Pride
|Corned Beef
|Variable
|NA
|BEST BEFORE
2019NO27
|Butcher’s Pride
|Pastrami
|Variable
|NA
|BEST BEFORE
2019NO27
Background
CFIA test results triggered the recall. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that the industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
No illnesses are associated with the consumption of the recalled products at this time.
