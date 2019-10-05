In another recall related to problems with chicken from Tip Top Poultry Inc., Grand Strand Sandwich is recalling chicken salad sandwiches because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

On Thursday the firm was notified by “Star Foods aka Mrs. Stratton’s that the chicken salad they make for Grand Strand Sandwich Company Inc has chicken in it which is involved in a recall,” according to a company recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

“Tip Top Poultry Inc. initiated a recall and is an ingredient provider to Star Food who makes Grand Strand Sandwich Company’s Chicken Salad. No illnesses have been reported to date.”

The products were distributed between Sept. 4 and Oct. 2. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in convenience stores and vending machines located in the states of North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the recall notice.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Kirk McCumbee at 843-399-2999.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, everyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

Products subject to the recall are:

Product Size UPC Sell By /

Julian Dates Lunch Box

Chicken Salad Fresh Wedge 4.5 oz package 0 67068 12105 4 Sell by: 10/29/19 10/25/19

10/18/19 10/15/19 10/11/19

10/08/19 Fresh and Local

Chicken Salad Croissants 5 oz package 0 67068 13105 3 Sell By

9/19/19

9/24/19

9/26/19

10/1/19

10/3/19

10/10/19 Lunch Box

Chicken Salad Frozen Wedge 4.5oz package 0 67068 12105 4 Julian Date 26119

