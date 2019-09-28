|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|UPC
|Code(s) on Product
|Globe Meats Fresh Market & Grill
|Regular Ground Veal
|Variable
|Starting with 0201111
|Sold from June 15, 2019, to June 17, 2019, inclusively
Consumer advice:
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
- Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157: H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)