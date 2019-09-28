Globe Meats Fresh Market & Grill has recalled Globe Meats Fresh Market & Grill brand Regular Ground Veal from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157: H7 contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says consumers should not consume the recalled product, which is described below. The following product has been sold at Globe Meats Fresh Market & Grill, 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, Ontario. contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says consumers should not consume the recalled product, which is described below. The following product has been sold at Globe Meats Fresh Market & Grill, 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, Ontario.

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Code(s) on Product Globe Meats Fresh Market & Grill Regular Ground Veal Variable Starting with 0201111 Sold from June 15, 2019 , to June 17, 2019 , inclusively

Consumer advice: If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Food contaminated with E. coli O157: H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

This recall was triggered by CFIA inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.No illnesses are associated with the recall.

