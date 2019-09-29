Tip Top Poultry, Inc., located in Rockmart, GA, has recalled an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat (RTE) poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The frozen cooked, diced or shredded, RTE chicken products were produced between January 21, 2019, and September 24, 2019. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to institutions throughout both the United States and Canada

Consumers in the United States have only been provided with this spreadsheet. to identify the recalled products. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA’s) list of recalled products distributed in Canada is also available.

FSIS learned Tip Top’s production was confirmed positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes after being tested in Canada

The firm first recalled all cooked, diced or shredded, RTE chicken products produced from January 21, 2019, through September 24, 2019, with product codes ranging from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999.

Tip Top next expanded the dates and the scope of the recall says it was “out of an abundance of caution.”

There have not yet been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are also infected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional freezers. Institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, a retail distribution list(s), if applicable, will be posted on the FSIS website.