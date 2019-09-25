Randsland Farms Inc. is recalling bagged salad kits and kale because federal inspectors found they are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

“This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) inspection activities,” according to a recall notice on the agency’s website.

“The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.”

Randsland Farms distributed the implicated products in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia. The Randsland branded “Super Salad” kits and bagged kale should not be consumed, according to the recall notice.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace. As of the posting of the recall notice, there hadn’t been any reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

Specific products subject to this recall are:

Brand

Name Common Name Size UPC

number Code(s)

on Product Randsland Super Salad

Kit 454 g 0 57225 00005 6 2919071

100119 Randsland Kale 340 g 0 57225 00006 3 2919071

100119

About Listeria infection

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)