Consumer complaints spurred the recall of about 495 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken products that contain wheat, a known allergen that was not declared on the finished product label, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

People who have purchased these products are urged to check their homes because “FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers,” according to the recall notice.

The recall is for frozen ready-to-eat chicken products that are labeled as gluten-free chicken breast tenders, but the packages actually contain chicken nugget. The product was produced on Aug. 30. The manufacturer is Perdue Foods LLC of Perry, GA, a major chicken, turkey and pork processing company operating under the parent company Perdue Farms.

The recalled products include:

22-ounce, resealable plastic bags containing “Simply Smart Organics CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with “Best By: 08 29 20,” UPC Bar Code: 0-72745-80489-2, and time stamps of 00:30 to 01:00, inclusive.

The recalled chicken products have the establishment number “P-33944”printed on the package label. The company shipped the chicken to distributors and retail locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

FSIS discovered the problem when the company notified the government that they received two consumer complaints regarding the mislabeled product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions can contact Perdue Consumer Care for more information at: 866-866-3703.

