Pine Bluff, AR-based Tyson Foods Inc. recalled almost 40,000 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patties that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The production mistake was discovered after the recalling firm notified FSIS of consumer complaints. Tyson distributed the patties to stores nationwide.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken items were produced on January 31, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

The recalled products have the establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of their resealable plastic bags.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

