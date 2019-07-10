Several well known national brands of hamburger and hot dog buns, as well as lesser-known regional brands, are under recall by Flowers Foods Inc. because pieces of hard plastic present a choking hazard.
The mega-baker issued the recall specifically because of “plastic pieces found in products,” according to the company’s recall notice posted with the Food and Drug Administration. In addition to the buns, Flowers Foods is recalling other bakery products.
See the list below for the dozens of products included in the recall. The recall notice does not include any product photographs.
The Thomasville, GA, company “is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2018 sales of $4 billion,” the recall notice says.
Flowers Foods distributed the buns and other implicated bakery products in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
“Consumption of product may cause a choking hazard,” according to the company’s notice. “The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers under a variety of brand names.
“The company initiated the recall following the discovery of small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment. No related injuries or illnesses have been reported.
There is concern that some consumers and food service operators may have the recalled products on hand. To determine whether products are included in this recall, please refer to the label information in the chart below.
Consumers should discard the recalled products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to the company’s notice. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ consumer relations center at 866-245-8921. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.
|Product Description
|
UPC
|
Best-By Date
|
Lot #
|7-ELEVEN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|52548006600
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|BRAVO 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|33755858688
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|CBC NATHANS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250093668
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|70210007595
|
July 18 and July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|70210007601
|
July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|FAMILY STYLE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250024730
|
July 18 and July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|FAMILY STYLE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|70210012971
|
July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|FLOWERS 12CT BRATWURST BUNS
|71301067764
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|FLOWERS 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS
|
None
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|FLOWERS BBQ BREAD
|72250040792
|
July 18 2019
|
180
|FLOWERS ENRICHED ROLLS
|70210006864
|
July 18 2019
|
180
|FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
|70210006406
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
|70210006499
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
|70210009643
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|FOOD DEPOT 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250024402
|
July 19 2019
|
180
|FOOD DEPOT 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|72250024396
|
July 19 2019
|
180
|GREAT VALUE 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS
|78742008004
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|GREAT VALUE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|78742223759
|
July 18 and July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|GREAT VALUE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|78742097282
|
July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|GRISSOM’S MILL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|51933267404
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|HITCHCOCK’S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|70210103372
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|HOME PRIDE 16CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250006583
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|IDEAL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250025072
|
July 19 2019
|
180
|IDEAL 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|72250024631
|
July 19 2019
|
180
|IGA 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|41270025485
|
July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|IGA 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|41270042444
|
July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|INGLES BBQ BREAD
|86854015438
|
July 18 2019
|
180
|LAURA LYNN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|86854007808
|
July 19 2019
|
180
|LAURA LYNN 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|86854007846
|
July 19 2019
|
180
|LAURA LYNN DINNER ROLLS
|86854066690
|
July 18 2019
|
180
|L’OVEN FRESH 8CT KAISER BUNS
|41498117221
|
July 17 2019
|
111
|MARKET PANTRY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|85239031636
|
July 18 and July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|MARKET PANTRY 8 CT HOT DOG BUNS
|85239701331
|
July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|MEMBERS MARK 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 3 PK
|93968013936
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|NATURAL GRAIN 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
|73105920597
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|NATURAL GRAIN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|73105920580
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|NATURE’S OWN 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250003988
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|NATURE’S OWN 8CT BUTTER HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250023139
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|OVEN FRESH 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250024716
|
July 18 and July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|OVEN FRESH 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|72250024389
|
July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|41290013172
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|41290013134
|
July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|PUBLIX 12CT BROWN & SERVE ROLLS
|41415311909
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|PUBLIX 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|41415306905
|
July 18 and July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|PUBLIX 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|41415307902
|
July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|SE GROCERS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|38259101827
|
July 18 and July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|SE GROCERS 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|38259101834
|
July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|SEDANO’S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250000314
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|SUNBEAM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|77633063283
|
July 19 2019
|
180
|SUNBEAM 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|77633063740
|
July 19 2019
|
180
|WM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS (PAN PARA SANDWICH)
|78742048680
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|WONDER 12CT DINNER ROLLS
|72250074216
|
July 18 2019
|
180
|WONDER 24CT DINNER ROLLS
|72250011693
|
July 18 2019
|
180
|WONDER 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250021098
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|WONDER 8CT HONEY HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250021128
|
July 18 2019
|
111
|WONDER 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|72250021081
|
July 19 2019
|
111, 180
|WONDER PULL-A-PART BBQ BREAD
|72250020923
|
July 18 2019
|
180
(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)