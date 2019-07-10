Several well known national brands of hamburger and hot dog buns, as well as lesser-known regional brands, are under recall by Flowers Foods Inc. because pieces of hard plastic present a choking hazard.

The mega-baker issued the recall specifically because of “plastic pieces found in products,” according to the company’s recall notice posted with the Food and Drug Administration. In addition to the buns, Flowers Foods is recalling other bakery products. 

See the list below for the dozens of products included in the recall. The recall notice does not include any product photographs. 

The Thomasville, GA, company “is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2018 sales of $4 billion,” the recall notice says.

Flowers Foods distributed the buns and other implicated bakery products in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Consumption of product may cause a choking hazard,” according to the company’s notice. “The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers under a variety of brand names.

“The company initiated the recall following the discovery of small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment. No related injuries or illnesses have been reported.

There is concern that some consumers and food service operators may have the recalled products on hand. To determine whether products are included in this recall, please refer to the label information in the chart below.

Consumers should discard the recalled products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to the company’s notice. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ consumer relations center at 866-245-8921. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.

Product Description

UPC

Best-By Date

Lot #
First 3 digits
7-ELEVEN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 52548006600

July 18 2019

111
BRAVO 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 33755858688

July 18 2019

111
CBC NATHANS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250093668

July 18 2019

111
CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 70210007595

July 18 and July 19 2019

111, 180
CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 70210007601

July 19 2019

111, 180
FAMILY STYLE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250024730

July 18 and July 19 2019

111, 180
FAMILY STYLE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 70210012971

July 19 2019

111, 180
FLOWERS 12CT BRATWURST BUNS 71301067764

July 18 2019

111
FLOWERS 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS

None

July 18 2019

111
FLOWERS BBQ BREAD 72250040792

July 18 2019

180
FLOWERS ENRICHED ROLLS 70210006864

July 18 2019

180
FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS 70210006406

July 18 2019

111
FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS 70210006499

July 18 2019

111
FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS 70210009643

July 18 2019

111
FOOD DEPOT 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250024402

July 19 2019

180
FOOD DEPOT 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 72250024396

July 19 2019

180
GREAT VALUE 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS 78742008004

July 18 2019

111
GREAT VALUE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 78742223759

July 18 and July 19 2019

111, 180
GREAT VALUE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 78742097282

July 19 2019

111, 180
GRISSOM’S MILL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 51933267404

July 18 2019

111
HITCHCOCK’S  8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 70210103372

July 18 2019

111
HOME PRIDE 16CT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250006583

July 18 2019

111
IDEAL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250025072

July 19 2019

180
IDEAL 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 72250024631

July 19 2019

180
IGA 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 41270025485

July 19 2019

111, 180
IGA 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 41270042444

July 19 2019

111, 180
INGLES BBQ BREAD 86854015438

July 18 2019

180
LAURA LYNN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 86854007808

July 19 2019

180
LAURA LYNN 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 86854007846

July 19 2019

180
LAURA LYNN DINNER ROLLS 86854066690

July 18 2019

180
L’OVEN FRESH 8CT KAISER BUNS 41498117221

July 17 2019

111
MARKET PANTRY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 85239031636

July 18 and July 19 2019

111, 180
MARKET PANTRY 8 CT HOT DOG BUNS 85239701331

July 19 2019

111, 180
MEMBERS MARK 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 3 PK 93968013936

July 18 2019

111
NATURAL GRAIN 12CT HOT DOG BUNS 73105920597

July 18 2019

111
NATURAL GRAIN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 73105920580

July 18 2019

111
NATURE’S OWN 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250003988

July 18 2019

111
NATURE’S OWN 8CT BUTTER HAMBURGER BUNS 72250023139

July 18 2019

111
OVEN FRESH 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250024716

July 18 and July 19 2019

111, 180
OVEN FRESH 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 72250024389

July 19 2019

111, 180
PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 41290013172

July 18 2019

111
PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 41290013134

July 19 2019

111, 180
PUBLIX 12CT BROWN & SERVE ROLLS 41415311909

July 18 2019

111
PUBLIX 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 41415306905

July 18 and July 19 2019

111, 180
PUBLIX 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 41415307902

July 19 2019

111, 180
SE GROCERS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 38259101827

July 18 and July 19 2019

111, 180
SE GROCERS 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 38259101834

July 19 2019

111, 180
SEDANO’S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250000314

July 18 2019

111
SUNBEAM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 77633063283

July 19 2019

180
SUNBEAM 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 77633063740

July 19 2019

180
WM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS (PAN PARA SANDWICH) 78742048680

July 18 2019

111
WONDER 12CT DINNER ROLLS 72250074216

July 18 2019

180
WONDER 24CT DINNER ROLLS 72250011693

July 18 2019

180
WONDER 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250021098

July 18 2019

111
WONDER 8CT HONEY HAMBURGER BUNS 72250021128

July 18 2019

111
WONDER 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 72250021081

July 19 2019

111, 180
WONDER PULL-A-PART BBQ BREAD 72250020923

July 18 2019

180

