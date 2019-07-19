Mizkan America, Inc. is recalling select production codes of certain RAGÚ® pasta sauces in the U.S. because the sauce may contain fragments of plastic. There are no reports yet of consumer injuries or complaints.

In a statement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, Mizkan America said it was “taking this action out of an abundance of caution.”

The recall is at the retail level and all retailers involved were contacted before the public announcement,

.Mizkan America asks consumers to examine their refrigerator and pantry inventory for the specific jars affected by this recall. Any recalled sauce should be discarded and not consumed.

On the recalled sauces, consumers should look for the Cap Code on the yellow RAGÚ® jar cap as well as the Best Use By Dates listed below. These recalled sauces are:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Capcode: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

Capcode: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

Capcode: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

No other production codes/dates, sizes or varieties of RAGÚ® pasta sauces are affected by this recall.

The recalled sauces were produced between June 4-8 and Mizkan America believes that the majority of this production run is in its control. However, some cases of the sauces listed above were shipped to customers recently.

Mizkan America will provide a replacement coupon to reporting consumers and also may make arrangements to retrieve the product for further examination. To make those arrangements, customers may call a hotline number, 800-328-7248. during business hours.

