Almost 3,500 pounds of raw ground beef meatloaf is being recalled from hospitals in three states because a customer complained that the product may have bits of metal in it.

Ada Valley Gourmet Foods Inc. of Ada, MI, initiated the recall Saturday, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The frozen, premixed raw ground beef meatloaf was produced on May 20.

The following product is subject to recall:

5-pound frozen vacuum packages packed 2 each in cartons containing “Ada Valley MEATLOAF UNCOOKED” with lot code 17034 and a packaging date of 05-20-19 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall have establishment number “EST. 10031” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to hospitals in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The problem was discovered on July 11 when a customer notified the plant of the problem.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Walter Rozeboom, vice president of sales for Ada Valley Meats at 616-676-0767.

