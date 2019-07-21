US Foods, located in Birmingham, AL, late Saturday (July 20) recalled approximately 712 pounds of raw beef and pork products that may be adulterated due to possible product contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The fresh and frozen raw beef and pork items were produced July 18, 2019. This spreadsheet contains a list of the products subject to recall.

The recalled products l bear establishment number “EST. 21103” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The problem was discovered after the facility learned that an employee may have cut himself during production.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

