Bagged kale salad kits sold under the well-known Eat Smart brand are under recall in Canada because of test results involving Listeria monocytogenes.

“Fresh Taste Produce Ltd. is recalling certain 794 G (28 OZ) Eat Smart brand ‘Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag Kits’ from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product,” according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

To determine whether they have the salad on hand, consumers should look for the following information on the packages:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Eat Smart Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag Kit 794 G (28 OZ) JUL 17 2019

2019 JL 17

2 00 183 7 09351 89140 3

The company distributed the Eat Smart bagged salad to retailers in the provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. As of the posting of the recall notice, no illnesses had been confirmed in relation to the implicated salad.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

If other products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings. The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Information about Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

