Organic frozen red peppers are under recall nationwide after inspectors found Listeria monocytogenes in a sample of the Woodstock branded product.

Labeled as “Organic Grilled Red Peppers,” the peppers are packaged in 10-ounce plastic bags. Consumers are urged to check their homes for the recalled product, keeping in mind that it has an expiration date of April 2020.

The recalled organic Woodstock frozen peppers have a UPC number of 4256301714 and are marked with a lot code of 60B, according to the recall notice from UNFI, the company that markets the Woodstock brand.

“No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem,” the recall notice states.

“The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the lot number identified above. The production of the product has been suspended while RIDOH and UNFI continue to investigate.”

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Woodstock frozen “Organic Grilled Red Peppers” are urged to dispose of the product properly. The public can contact ResponseTeam@bluemarblebrands.com with any questions.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

