San Giuseppe Salami Co. by Giacomo in Elon, NC, has recalled approximately about 830 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE), frozen andouille sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The RTE, frozen andouille sausages were produced on May 14. The following products are subject to recall:

Varying weights of vacuum-packed, individually-sealed packages containing “SAN GIUSEPPE SALAMI CO. BY GIACOMO ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE (SMOKE FLAVORING ADDED)” with a “Sell By: 11/10/2019” date on the case labels.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 21556” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels. These items were shipped to retail and institutional locations in Greensboro, NC.

The firm contacted FSIS after they received a report that a consumer found a piece of a metal ring in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional and consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and institutions should not serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.