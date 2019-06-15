Denison, TX-based Ruiz Foods Products Inc late Friday recalled approximately 246,514 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat (NRTE) breakfast wrap products containing bacon that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically small rocks, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen egg, potato, bacon and cheese wrap items were produced on Jan. 17, 2019 and Jan. 18, 2019. The following product is subject to recall:

8-Pack family size film packages containing “EL MONTEREY EGG, POTATO, BACON & CHEESE SAUCE BREAKFAST WRAPS” with “Best if Used By” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020 and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 17523A” on the back of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The small rocks were discovered on June 14, 2019, when Ruiz Foods advised FSIS of three consumer complaints regarding foreign material in the wrap products. The firm continues to investigate the source of the foreign material.

The company received a report of a potential injury associated with the consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.