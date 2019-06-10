As of Sunday night, the USDA had not posted a beef recall the Kroger Co. issued Friday for an unspecified amount of meat from an unspecified supplier that is possibly contaminated with E. coli.

In-store produced ground beef, boneless ribeye steaks and bone-in ribeye steaks are included in the recall. All packages of those meats with labeling matching those shown in the photo above are subject to the recall, according to an undated notice on the Kroger Co. website.

The Kroger Co. did not include any information about how the potential E. coli contamination was discovered. It also did not reveal the supplier or suppliers of the recalled beef. The recall notice does not provide any information about the amount of beef that is involved.

Kroger distributed the beef to grocery stores in some parts of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, according to a notice on the company’s website. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) had not posted the recall information as of 11:50 p.m. Sunday night.

The recalled beef was available to consumers from April 23 through June 7.

“The product may be contaminated with E. coli 0157:H7 and, if eaten, could result in severe illness to those individuals who may consume this product,” according to the Kroger recall notice.

“Please check your freezer for this product, as it may have been frozen for storage. There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Please return the product to this store for a full refund.”

Consumers may contact Kroger at 800-576-4377.

According to the recall notice, it is to remain posted “until 06/13/2019.”

