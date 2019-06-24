Parent’s Choice Advantage infant formula, which is sold exclusively at Walmart stores, is under recall nationwide because of a consumer report about metal in the product.

Perrigo Company PLC announced the recall of more than 23,000 containers of the “Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron” today. The specific product covered by the recall is the company’s 35-ounce, 992-gram, containers with the lot number C26EVFV, according to the Perrigo notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Consumers who may have purchased the product should look for Lot Code C26EVFV with a ‘use-by’ date of Feb. 26, 2021, which can be found on the bottom of the package. Any consumers who purchased the product should discontinue use and can visit any Walmart store for a refund,” according to the Perrigo recall notice, which carries a dateline of Dublin, Ireland and Allegan, MI.

“No adverse events have been reported to date, and the recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution stemming from a consumer report.”

Consumers with questions about Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron can contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.

