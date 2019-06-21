Frozen berries packaged under Walmart’s Great Value brand and Save A Lot’s Tipton Grove brand are the latest products to be recalled because of the risk of norovirus contamination.

Some recent frozen berry recalls involving norovirus have named Townsend Farms as the manufacturer, but the notice for the Great Value and Tipton Grove berry products do not reference the Washington frozen food company.

“Alma Pak of Alma, GA, is recalling specific lots of product containing frozen blackberries (noted in chart) due to the potential of being contaminated with Norovirus,” according to the Alma Pak recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

“FDA testing of frozen blackberries was reported to have tested positive for Norovirus. Norovirus is a highly contagious virus.”

Product UPC Code Retailer Lot Number Expiry Date Distributed to select stores in: Distribution Dates: 16 oz Great Value Frozen Blackberries 078742-431017 Walmart AP1555

AP1640

AP1655 1/25/2021

3/07/2021

4/08/2021 AZ, FL, GA, NC, PR, SC, VA, WV 1/31-2019 – 5/31/2019 12 oz Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries 051933-34784-7 Save-A-Lot AP 1700 4/22/2021

4/23/2021

4/24/2021 FL, NC, NY, TN, WI 5/5/2019 – 5/15/2019

No confirmed illnesses has been reported in relation to the Great Value or Tipton Grove berries as of the posting of the recall notice. Impacted retailers have removed these products from store shelves. The FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the issue.

“Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund,” according to the recall notice.

Consumers with questions may contact Alma Pak at 866-965-3896.

