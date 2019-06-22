Two recalls in Canada involving chocolate desserts made with raspberries, which could be contaminated with norovirus, are related to an unspecified outbreak, according to public health officials.

However, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports there haven’t been any illnesses confirmed in connection with the chocolate-raspberry dessert product named in the recall notices.

“This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak,” both notices state. “The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

“. . . There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.”

The new recall, posted Friday by the CFIA, is for France Délices brand Choco-Raspberry Crunchy dessert. It reports the product — in 95-gram packages with a product code of 8519 and a UPC number of 7 74461 16122 7 — was distributed to retailers in the provinces of Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. It expands the list of implicated retailers that was included in a June 4 recall notice.

“This product has been sold clerk-served from retail counters, with or without a label or coding, up to and including June 21, 2019. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer,” the CFIA recall notice states.

