For the second time in less than 24 hours H.E.B brand pre-packaged salads are being recalled in Texas because they contain undeclared anchovies, which is a violation of federal law because they are known allergens.

MIBO Fresh Foods LLC of Fort Worth is recalling almost 1,500 pounds of salads because of misbranding, which is the official designation for undeclared allergens. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall today.

The ready-to-eat chef salads with ham and turkey were produced on May 10 and May 13. All of the recalled salads subject to this recall have the establishment number “EST. P-27399” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels. They are in 9.65-ounce clear plastic packages.

Consumers can identify the salads by looking for the following label information:

“H.E.B. MEAL SIMPLE CHEF SALAD with Homestyle Ranch Dressing”

“Best By” dates of 05-18-19 and 05-20-19

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

“The problem was discovered by a retail store when the mislabeled products were being unboxed to be placed on the retail store shelves. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Debbie Patterson, business development for MIBO Fresh Foods LLC, at 817-882-9600.

Yesterday a Texas subsidiary of California’s Taylor Farms recalled more than a half ton of H.E.B. brand salads because they contained undeclared anchovies.

The recall involves chicken Caesar salads distributed by Taylor Farms Texas Inc. of Dallas, according to a notice posted by the FSIS. The problem was discovered by a retailer when the mislabeled products were being unpacked so they could be stocked on store shelves.

Taylor Farms’ officials reported the ready-to-eat chicken Caesar salad was produced on May 8. All of the recalled salads have the establishment number “EST. P-34733” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels. Other identifying information consumers can use to determine whether they have the recalled salads in their homes include:

“H.E.B. SHAKE, RATTLE & BOWL CAESAR SALAD with CHICKEN”

9.75 oz. clear plastic packages

“BEST BY” date of MAY 18 2019

Taylor Farms officials reported the company shipped the salads to retailers in Texas. As of the posting of the recall notice, no illnesses or adverse reactions had been confirmed in connection with the implicated salads.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)