ICCO Cheese Company Inc. is recalling some of its canned Gia Russa branded bread crumbs because an investigation after a consumer complaint found an ingredient supplier’s product tested positive for walnuts and pecans.

Federal law requires food companies to specifically declare known allergens on labels. Known allergens covered by the law include tree nuts.

“This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. ICCO informed the Food and Drug Administration and launched an internal investigation,” according to the company’s recall notice, which FDA posted Monday.

“The presence of walnuts and pecans was discovered in the product through third-party laboratory testing. The source of the tree nut allergen is believed to be the bread used by a supplier of the bread crumbs used by ICCO to repack the product.”

Consumers are urged to check their homes for the recalled Gia Russa bread crumbs, which have best-by dates from August through December this year. ICCO distributed the implicated bread crumbs to retailers nationwide.

People who have a tree nut allergy or severe sensitivity should not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction, according to the company’s notice.

Officials with the Orangeburg, NY, company say consumers who have purchased impacted lots of Gia Russa whole grain bread crumbs should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Two flavors of Gia Russa whole wheat bread crumbs are included in the recall, unseasoned and Italian seasoned.

All of the recalled bread crumbs are packaged in 10-ounce cans. The recalled cans of bread crumbs have one of the following best-by dates printed on the bottom: 08/21/2019, 09/21/2019, 10/04/2019, 11/09/2019, 11/12/2019, and 12/05/2019. Consumers can identify the recalled bread crumbs by looking for the following UPC numbers:

Gia Russa Unseasoned Whole Grain Bread Crumbs with the UPC 0-26825-01853-2; and

Gia Russa Italian Seasoned Whole Grain Bread Crumbs UPC 0-26825-01854-9.

Consumers with questions may contact Gia Russa consumer relations staff at 888-794-3426.

