State tests by Florida inspectors spurred officials with the Publix grocery store chain to recall Biltmore branded smoked salmon because of the risk of Listeria monocytogenes.

The implicated fish was not sold in GreenWise stores, according to the recall notice on the Publix website. As of May 12, the recall notice had not been posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Seven Seas International LLC USA of St. Petersburg, FL, supplied Publix with the sockeye salmon.

The Listeria problem “was discovered through routine regulatory testing conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services,” according to the recall notice.

“Consumers who have purchased this product are being advised not to consume it and return it to the store where it was originally purchased for a full refund,” the recall states.

“Customers who have additional questions or concerns may contact Seven Seas International LLC USA at 888-627-5668 or visit their website at www.7siusa.com.”

To determine whether they have the recalled salmon in their homes, consumers should look for the following label information:

Product Name: Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon

GTIN #: 007-36211-88774

Lot Code/Best By Date: 41 CM/May 23 2019

Information about Listeria monocytogenes

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

