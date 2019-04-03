Enid, OK-based Advance Pierre Foods, Inc. has recalled approximately 20,373 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef patties that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically soft purple plastic, reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen RTE flame broiled beef patties were produced on Nov. 30, 2018. Subject to recall are:

14.06-lb. cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of “CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED” with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 2260E” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These beef patties were shipped to food service locations nationwide. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

The problem was discovered on April 1, 2019 after the firm received two consumer complaints regarding soft purple plastic found in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in food service freezers. Food service locations who have purchased these products are urged not to serve or consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.