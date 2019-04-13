Denver Processing LLC, late Friday recalled approximately 13,865 pounds of raw pork and beef products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and outside inspection hours, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The raw pork and beef items were produced on April 9, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing “Pork Sirloin Boneless Chop” with “Sell By 04.18.19,” lot code 099, case code 60047, and all timestamps after 14:30.

Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing “Pork Boneless Loin Top Loin Roast” with “Sell By 04.18.19,” lot code 099, case code 60105, and all timestamps after 14:30.

Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing “Diced Pork Super Value Pack” with “Sell By 04.18.19,” lot code 099, case code 06385, and all timestamps after 14:30.

Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing “Pork Loin Boneless Chop” with “Sell By 04.18.19,” lot code 099, case code 60063, and all timestamps after 14:30.

Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing “Pork Loin Boneless Chops Family Pack” with “Sell By 04.18.19,” lot code 099, case code 19498, and all timestamps after 14:30.

Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing “U.S.D.A. Choice Beef Chuck Pot Roast Boneless” with the sell-by date “0418,” lot code 099, case code 69481, and all timestamps after 14:30.

Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing “U.S.D.A. Choice Beef Top Round London Broil” with the sell-by date “0418,” lot code 099, case code 69479, and all timestamps after 14:30.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 6250” within the USDA mark of inspection on the case label and directly outside of the USDA mark of inspection on the product label. These items were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

The company claims it notified FSIS Inspection Program Personnel (IPP) after producing the products after approved hours operation.

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions are associated with consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

