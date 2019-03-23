Kannapolis, NC-based Two Brothers Pork Skins has recalled an undetermined amount of pork skin products because the products were produced without meeting the federal requirements to develop and implement a hazard analysis and system of preventive controls to improve the safety of the products, known as Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points; the omission of safe handling instructions on the package; and due to misbranding, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The pork skins items were produced on various unknown dates. The following products are subject to recall:

16-oz. (1-lb.) plastic (semi-translucent) containers of “TWO BROTHERS DOS HERMANOS CUERITOS PORK SKIN IN BRINE” on the label.

1-lbs. (16-oz.) clear, vacuum sealed packages containing “TWO BROTHERS DOS HERMANOS CHiCHARRON PRENSADO Fried Pork Skins” on the label.

15-lbs. (240-oz.) clear, vacuum sealed packages containing “TWO BROTHERS DOS HERMANOS CHiCHARRON PRENSADO Fried Pork Skins” on the label.

The Prensado products contained tomato puree, chorizo powder, vinegar, orange juice, garlic, black pepper, onion and spices, which were not declared on the product labels.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EAST. 40259” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor and retail locations in North Carolina and South Carolina.

FSIS was notified of the problem by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services when that agency identified product with missing ingredients on the label at a retail location.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website.