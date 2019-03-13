Carnivore Meat Company LLC in Franklin, TN, Tuesday recalled about 380 pounds of raw ground beef and pork sausage products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recalled sausage contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The raw ground beef and pork products were produced on Jan. 8, Jan. 28 and Feb. 7 this year.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

Subject to the recall are:

1 and 2-lb. vacuum sealed plastic packages of “Beef Boerewors, South African Farm Sausage.”

1 and 2-lb. vacuum sealed plastic packages of “Traditional Boerewors, South African Farm Sausage.”

The products subject to recall have establishment number “EST. 45742” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida and Georgia.

The mistake was discovered on March 12 by FSIS personnel during a food safety assessment at the company.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.