The Nestlé Purina PetCare Company (Nestlé) has recalled a single batch of Muse cat food due to foreign matter contamination.

The recalled product may contain translucent yellow pieces of rubber with a blue backing, which could present a choking hazard to cats.

The recall is limited to:

Muse wet cat food Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy, 3-oz cans:- Best by APR2020; Production code (first 8 characters) 80941162; UPC 38100 17199

The recalled products were distributed nationwide through pet specialty and e-commerce retailers.

The company initiated the recall after receiving complaints from pet owners who found the rubber pieces in the product.

Nestlé has not received any reports of injury or illness to date and has made changes to its process to avoid a repeat of the problem.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact the company at 1-800-982-3885, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Nestlé Purina Petcare is the St. Louis, MO-based subsidiary of Nestlé. It produces and markets pet food, treats and litter. Some of its pet food brands include Purina Pro Plan, Purina Dog Chow, Friskies, Beneful and Purina ONE

