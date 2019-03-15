Productos La Aguadillana Inc. has recalled approximately almost 36,000 pounds of breaded chicken patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal, says the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The breaded chicken patty items were produced on Feb. 27, 2019, and March 1, 2019.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in school freezers. School programs that have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. boxes containing 47 portions of “Productos La Aguadillana, Inc. Breaded Chicken Patty,” with a case code of TCE03060A, a packaging date of 03/01/2019, and an expiration date of 02/29/2020 represented on the label.

10-lb. boxes containing 47 portions of “Productos La Aguadillana, Inc. Breaded Chicken Patty,” with a case code of TCE03058A, a packaging date of 02/27/2019, and an expiration date of 02/27/2020 represented on the label.

The recalled products have the establishment number “P-7360” inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels. The company, based in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, shipped products to institutions in Puerto Rico. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the National School Lunch Program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The problem was discovered March 11 after the firm received a consumer complaint from a school that received the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to consumption of these products, according to the recall notice.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.