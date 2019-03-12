Choice Canning Company Inc. in Pittston, PA, recalled more than 35,000 pounds of chicken fried rice Monday because it includes an allergen, and is therefore misbranded, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product labels. Known allergens must be specifically mentioned on food labels, according to federal law.

The recalled chicken fried rice products were produced on Feb. 13 and 19 this year. The following products are subject to recall:

22 oz. printed polybags of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/13/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/13/2020 on the label; and

22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/19/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/19/2020 on the label.

The recalled fried rice has the establishment number “P-45217” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on its packaging. The FSIS posted photographs of product labels with the recall notice.

The affected food was shipped to retail locations in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, according to the recall notice.

The mistake was discovered on March 11 by FSIS personnel during routine label verification. The company initiated the recall later that same day.

Choice Canning officials told FSIS officials they had not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these recalled product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

