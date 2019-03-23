Tip Top Poultry, Inc., located in Rockmart, GA, has recalled approximately 100 pounds of frozen, fully cooked diced white chicken meat products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recalled product contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The products are labeled as fully cooked diced white chicken meat products but contain fully cooked grilled chicken breast strips. The recalled products were produced on February 15, 2019. Subject to the recall:

10-lb. case containing two 5-lb. plastic bag packages of “Gordon™ CHOICE All Natural* Diced White Chicken Meat,” case code 599697, and “PACKDATE 02/15/19.”

The recalled products bear establishment number “P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor in Michigan.

The mistake was discovered after the firm received a complaint from a customer that they received fully cooked grilled chicken strips instead of fully cooked diced white chicken meat. FSIS was notified on March 22, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant and warehouse freezers. Restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to use them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.