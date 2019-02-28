McAllen Cold Storage Ltd. has initiated a recall of “bwi” branded catfish after federal inspectors discovered the products had not been presented for import re-inspection before they were distributed in the United States.

The company, based in McAllen, TX, distributed the catfish filets to wholesale and retail locations in Texas. The recall notice says the fish products were imported on various dates from Aug. 1, 2018, to Feb. 15, 2019.

At retail locations, the “basa” fillets may have been removed from boxes and placed in seafood display cases for consumer purchase, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The problem was discovered when an FSIS investigator conducted an inquiry to determine if McAllen Cold Storage received imported “Pangasius frozen Basa fillet products” originating from the country of Vietnam.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers or refrigerators or both,” according to the recall notice. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Pangasius is a catfish native to South East Asia and often referred to as “basa fish,” “swai,” or “bocourti” in North America.

As of the posting of the recall, the FSIS reported there had been no confirmed adverse reactions in relation to eating the recalled fish. The recall notice recommends that anyone who has eaten any of the fish should contact a medical professional.

Consumers and retailers can use the following information to help determine whether they have any of the recalled catfish on hand:

22-lb. white cardboard cases containing 5-7 oz. pieces of “bwi FROZEN PANGASIUS (BASA) FILLETS SKINLESS & BONELESS” with case code “BWI 134833” and use by date of 31/05/2020; and

22-lb. white cardboard cases containing 7-9 oz. pieces of “bwi FROZEN PANGASIUS (BASA) FILLETS SKINLESS & BONELESS” with case code “BWI 134858” and use by date of 01/06/2020.

The FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Miguel Alva, sales supervisor for Pro Valley Foods at 956-800-4019, according to the recall notice. The notice did not report whether there is a business relationship between Pro Valley and McAllen Cold Storage. Pro Valley’s website says: “ProValley Foods aims to deliver high quality products directly from the producer with high standards of customer service. We work tirelessly with local producers to deliver fresh products from our facilities to your business and table.”

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)