Wasilla, AK-based Smoked Alaska Seafoods Inc. has recalled all jars and cans of Smoked Silver Salmon in 6.5 oz. containers with the production code of AL81111133 on the bottom of the jar/can because it has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death.

Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The Smoked Silver Salmon was sold to distributors throughout the state of Alaska primarily in gift stores in the Anchorage and Fairbanks area.

Smoked Alaska Seafoods, Inc. produces several species of smoked salmon inflexible re-tortable pouches, glass jars, and black two-piece metal cans. The flexible re-tortable pouches are not affected by this recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated as a result of an independent audit paid for by Smoked Alaska Seafoods, Inc. A review of the thermal processing records determined the recalled lot did not receive the prescribed thermal process and was therefore underprocessed.

Consumers should destroy the product, return it to the place where purchased for a refund or contact Smoked Alaska Seafoods, Inc. for a refund or replacement. The recall is being made with the knowledge of U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.

Consumers who have purchased this product and have questions or need additional information should call the company at (907) 355-5533 from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Alaska time.

