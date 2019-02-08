A consumer report of an allergic reaction to an undeclared peanut ingredient prompted Indigo Natural Foods Inc. to recall an undisclosed volume of debittered brewers yeast yesterday.

The company distributed the Indigo Packaged Goodness branded yeast to retailers in Ontario, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The notice urges consumers to check their homes for the recalled yeast, especially if someone in their household has a sensitivity or allergy to peanuts.

“If you have an allergy to peanuts do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” according to the recall notice. “Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.”

Federal law in Canada requires that a variety of known food allergens, as well as all gluten sources, be declared on food labels. Peanuts and ingredients made with peanut products are among the known allergens subject to the labeling requirements.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

Consumers with questions can contact Indigo Natural Foods Inc. by calling 416-752-1999 or sending email to order@indigofoodsinc.com.

To determine whether they have the recalled Indigo yeast on hand, consumers should look for the following label information:

Brand name — Indigo Packaged Goodness

Common name — Brewers Yeast Debittered

Size — 400-gram packets

UPC number — 6 99692 00659 1

Sale dates — All packages sold from Oct. 24, 2018, up to and including

Feb. 7, 2019

Canadian law requires specific labeling for allergens and gluten sources. The prescribed source of a food allergen present in a prepackaged food product must be declared as follows:

Food allergen prescribed source names Food allergens Prescribed source name Almonds Almond, Almonds Brazil nuts Brazil nut, Brazil nuts Cashews Cashew, Cashews Hazelnuts Hazelnut, Hazelnuts Macadamia nuts Macadamia nut, Macadamia nuts Pecans Pecan, Pecans Pine nuts Pine nut, Pine nuts Pistachios Pistachio, Pistachios Walnuts Walnut, Walnuts Peanuts Peanut, Peanuts Sesame seeds Sesame, Sesame seed, Sesame seeds Wheat or triticale Wheat or Triticale Eggs Egg, Eggs Milk Milk Soybeans Soy, Soya, Soybean or Soybeans Powdered mustard Mustard, Mustard flour, Ground mustard Fish, crustaceans, shellfish Common name of the fish, crustacean or shellfish Mustard seeds Mustard, Mustard seed or Mustard seeds

