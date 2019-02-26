A New Jersey company is recalling certain jars of Victoria brand marinara sauce after receiving a consumer complaint of an allergic reaction.

The company, B&G Foods of Parsippany, NJ, posted its recall with the Food and Drug Administration, reporting that an internal investigation revealed the possibility of undeclared cashew nut contents. Federal law requires that known allergens be specifically declared on food labels.

“B&G Foods discovered this issue when it received one consumer complaint alleging a cashew allergic reaction,” according to the recall notice. “B&G Foods initiated the recall of this product based on the results of its investigation and testing that indicated the possible presence of cashew allergens in up to 1,280 cases of this product with this particular ‘best by’ date.”

The 40-ounce jars of Victoria brand marinara sauce subject to the recall have a best-by date of March 6, 2020. They have a UPC number of 0-70234-00411-2. No other Victoria brand products from B&G are under recall. The company did not report what stores received the recalled sauce.

“This recall only affects product produced at one facility on one production day,” according to the B&G recall notice. “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashew run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

B&G urges consumers to return any unused portions of the sauce they have on hand to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact B&G Foods by calling 800-811-9104 or by submitting questions online at http://victoriafinefoods.com/contact.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)