Perdue Foods LLC has recalled 16,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken nuggets because the wrong labels were used on them. The chicken nuggets contain milk, a known allergen, that is not declared on the label.

The problem was discovered when a retail store notified Perdue Foods about the incorrect labels. Perdue investigated and determined that the incorrect back label was applied to the product.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” according to the recall notice posted on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). “FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The RTE chicken nugget items were produced on Jan. 10, 2019. The following product is subject to recall:

12-oz. packages of “PERDUE Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets” with a “USE BY” date of “MAR 11 2019” and lot codes 17009010 – 19009010.

The recalled chicken nuggets have the establishment number “P-369” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels. Perdue reports shipping the product to retail locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Washington D.C., Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Perdue consumer care at 866-866-3703.

