Delta Pacific Seafoods in Vancouver Thursday recalled certain Salmon Village brand Hot Smoked Atlantic Salmon Nuggets from the marketplace because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled products are sold at retail outlets in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The agency warned consumers not to eat the recalled product. It can be identified by looking for the following package information:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Salmon Village Hot Smoked Atlantic Salmon Nuggets – Maple 150 g 1227.18 F26.18 and all Best Before codes 8 28684 00108 9

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

Anyone ill from consuming a recalled product should call a doctor. Consumers should check to see if the recalled product is in their home. Recalled product should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are, particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

