The Sandusky, OH-based J. H. Routh Packing Co. late Wednesday recalled about 1,700 pounds of raw pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailers and consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The raw ground pork bulk and link sausage items were produced from Jan. 1 through 4. Photos of the products and package labels are posted on the FSIS website. The following products are subject to the recall:

5-lb. plastic packages containing loose, bulk “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing a large link “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing country-style rope “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing small, breakfast-style link “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. plastic packages containing loose, bulk “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing large link “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” links with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing country-style rope “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” links with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 818” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled items were shipped to retail locations in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The firm discovered the problem and notified FSIS on Jan. 7, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)